SimSoft - Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport MSFS

Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport (IATA: CZL, ICAO: DABC) is an airport in Algeria, located approximately 9 km (5.6 mi) south of Constantine; about 320 km (200 mi) east-southeast of Algiers. There is rising terrain northwest of the airport. The Constantine non-directional beacon (Ident: CSO) is located 7.3 nm (13.5 km) southeast of the airport. The Constantine VOR-DME (Ident: CNE) is located on the field.

Features include fully custom high quality 3D airport building models, night lighting and airport vehicles.

