  • Next Generation MTL Released On IVAO

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-31-2021 10:34 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Next Generation MTL Released On IVAO

    We are delighted to announce that a new MTL system is on its way on the 29th of May. With this new system comes a new platform for you to consult our immense catalogue as well as submit partner and real world liveries, a new installer is also being released so that you can install only the liveries and models you want.

    This has been one of the most requested updates among the IVAO family and we are excited to inform you that this new update will bring a brand new MTL Catalog, Website and Installer. We have also constructed a new Library for P3Dv4+ and FSX which includes:

    • 100+ models
    • New animations
    • Enhanced lighting
    • High definition textures

    Upon release, you’ll need to upgrade your Altitude with the new version which will be going live at the same time. Instructions on how to download will be available on the new MTL Website.

    With this new chapter on MTL, we are more than happy to continue working to make your experience on IVAO much smoother.

    Source
    MTL Website

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. HN,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. 2021
    Tags: atc, ivao, mtl

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    coronado990

    Airlift International fleet

    Thread Starter: coronado990

    Hey, My previous uploads were the of Riddle Airline's fleet, and I continued to go with that airline, as it changed its name to Airlift...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:34 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Leprechaun Leisure

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    A new Irish holiday airline lol. Boeing 733.

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    MS Addons Linker

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, even if I don't have too many add-ons in my Community folder (about 20 count as 'many'?), and have never had problems with it, I've just started...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 11:54 AM Go to last post
    olderinar

    .MDL file viewer

    Thread Starter: olderinar

    I am searching for a program to open and extract info or whatever is contained in a .MDL file for 2004. It's my own scenery, so no conflicts there. ...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 11:26 AM Go to last post