  • IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ Updated to v1.18

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-31-2021 08:02 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    Changelog Version 1.18

    Dynamics and Autopilot update

    • Redone aircraft dynamics for increased stability (aircraft should now be easier to control and less prone to departures in severe weather)
    • Tweaked wheels dynamics while on the ground (lateral control during takeoff run should now be easier)
    • Added basic autopilot with following functionalities:
      • Altitude selection and altitude hold (without baro setting)
      • Wing leveller
      • Heading hold
      • GPS Navigation
    • Redone Mouse Areas assignation with "Behavior" method, restoring drag functionality for several controls
    • Revised Mouse Areas zones for more accurate control and fewer conflicts.

    Previous Customers: How To Update

    If you have already purchased this product and want to update to the latest version, just login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find all your purchases and download links. Just download and install again to get the latest version.

    About IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ

    The Rutan Model 61 Long-EZ is a tandem 2-seater home-built aircraft designed by Burt Rutan's Rutan Aircraft Factory.

    The Long-EZ has a canard layout, with a delta wing and wingtip rudders, and a pusher engine and propeller. The tricycle landing gear has fixed main wheels with streamlined spats, and a retractable nose wheel. Its predecessor was the VariEze, plans of which were first available to homebuilders in 1976. The prototype, N79RA,of the Long-EZ first flew on June 12, 1979. The Long-EZ was a plans-only kitplane, and several variants of the basic design have surfaced over the years.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    The Long-EZ was modern, high performance, custom built long range aircraft featuring the latest advances in aerodynamics and structure to provide good utility, economy, comfort, simplicity and flight safety. The aircraft uses one of two proven certified aircraft engines, the Continental O-200 (100 hp) and the Lycoming O-235 (115 hp). It has an alternator powered electrical system and can be equipped with an electric engine starter.

    Its cockpit layout is designed to compliment pilot work load with throttle, mixture, carb heat, pitch trim and landing controls on the left side console and a side stick controller on the right console. Seating provides correct armrest, lumbar, thigh and headrest support allowing "recliner chair" comfort not found in conventional aircraft seats. This allows long, fatigue free ﬂights. The inboard portion of the large wing strakes are used as baggage areas accessible from the front and rear cockpit.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    Features

    • Highly detailed internal and external visual models
    • 8K high resolution textures
    • 6 liveries with customizable registration markings
    • Custom sound package (using legacy sound pipeline - WWise sounds not supported at launch)
    • Native Microsoft Flight Simulator flight model

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    b3burner

    Missing File Error -- What the Heck?

    Thread Starter: b3burner

    I'm not sure what to make of this, because it just suddenly appeared, and I've never seen it before. When I first open it up, it always asks...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 09:20 AM Go to last post
    Rudy_B

    Flightsim Navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS

    Thread Starter: Rudy_B

    Stuck at home thanks to the Corona virus I started a series of blog posts and videos about flightsim navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS, which might...

    Last Post By: Rudy_B Today, 08:06 AM Go to last post
    pomak249

    Splashscreen - fullscreen?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Hi Guys Is there any way of getting the dlgsplash screen to appear in fullscreen ? Kinda miffed by the little screen in the middle of my monitor?...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 07:59 AM Go to last post
    b3burner

    Simulator-- Freeze and CTD (codes & specs included)

    Thread Starter: b3burner

    Hi Folks, I hardly ever do cross country airliner flights w/ autopilot, but when I do, it sure would be nice to line up for landing w/o the above...

    Last Post By: b3burner Today, 07:01 AM Go to last post