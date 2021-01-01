IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ Updated to v1.18

Changelog Version 1.18

Dynamics and Autopilot update

Redone aircraft dynamics for increased stability (aircraft should now be easier to control and less prone to departures in severe weather)

Tweaked wheels dynamics while on the ground (lateral control during takeoff run should now be easier)

Added basic autopilot with following functionalities:

Altitude selection and altitude hold (without baro setting)



Wing leveller



Heading hold



GPS Navigation

Redone Mouse Areas assignation with "Behavior" method, restoring drag functionality for several controls

Revised Mouse Areas zones for more accurate control and fewer conflicts.

Previous Customers: How To Update

If you have already purchased this product and want to update to the latest version, just login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find all your purchases and download links. Just download and install again to get the latest version.

About IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ

The Rutan Model 61 Long-EZ is a tandem 2-seater home-built aircraft designed by Burt Rutan's Rutan Aircraft Factory.

The Long-EZ has a canard layout, with a delta wing and wingtip rudders, and a pusher engine and propeller. The tricycle landing gear has fixed main wheels with streamlined spats, and a retractable nose wheel. Its predecessor was the VariEze, plans of which were first available to homebuilders in 1976. The prototype, N79RA,of the Long-EZ first flew on June 12, 1979. The Long-EZ was a plans-only kitplane, and several variants of the basic design have surfaced over the years.

The Long-EZ was modern, high performance, custom built long range aircraft featuring the latest advances in aerodynamics and structure to provide good utility, economy, comfort, simplicity and flight safety. The aircraft uses one of two proven certified aircraft engines, the Continental O-200 (100 hp) and the Lycoming O-235 (115 hp). It has an alternator powered electrical system and can be equipped with an electric engine starter.

Its cockpit layout is designed to compliment pilot work load with throttle, mixture, carb heat, pitch trim and landing controls on the left side console and a side stick controller on the right console. Seating provides correct armrest, lumbar, thigh and headrest support allowing "recliner chair" comfort not found in conventional aircraft seats. This allows long, fatigue free ﬂights. The inboard portion of the large wing strakes are used as baggage areas accessible from the front and rear cockpit.

Features

Highly detailed internal and external visual models

8K high resolution textures

6 liveries with customizable registration markings

Custom sound package (using legacy sound pipeline - WWise sounds not supported at launch)

Native Microsoft Flight Simulator flight model

Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS