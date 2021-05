Freeware Toolbar Pushback Released For MSFS

Toolbar Pushback gives you full control over your pushback! Control the tug direction with your rudder pedals, joystick, keyboard or mouse and steplessly adjust the tug speed to your liking. All natively from within Flight Simulator without the need for running any apps or alt tabbing out of the sim. Additionally, ground services can be called with a click of a button. Works with all types of aircraft.

Current Version 1.0.1 by AmbitiousPilots