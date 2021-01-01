pizzagalli.ch Now Available At FlightSim.Com Store

Today we welcome a new aircraft designer to the FlightSim.Com Store. pizzagalli.ch creates aircraft for X-Plane, with two of their latest now being available: the MV-22 Osprey and the F-15C Eagle.

The F-15 works with X-Plane 10 and 11 and features an anmiated 3D model, a detailed 3D cockpit and much more.

The MV-22 Osprey lets X-Plane pilots try two versions of this unusual rotorcraft. Both the 3D exterior and interior are fully animcated and a flight manual is included.

Purchase pizzagalli.ch - MV-22 Osprey For X-Plane

Purchase pizzagalli.ch - F-15C For X-Plane