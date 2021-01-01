Taburet - France Rge Alti 15m DEM For MSFS

Covers the whole of France with high 1m resolution data has been used to shape France into MSFS with the compile set on a resolution of 15 M. A beautiful and natural country, this area benefits of a well defined terrain. There is a lot to see with sudden weather changes flights are guaranteed to be entertaining either on the passenger side or in the cockpit. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons or runways; to ensure compatibility with default airports. Corsica comes in two versions, 15 m as standard or optional files at 5 m resolution included in package.

If you like and your system can handle 5 m terrain, replace the corse files with those in the zip; standard installation is 15 m for Corsica.

Purchase Taburet - France Rge Alti 15m DEM