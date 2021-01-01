  • France VFR Releases Five French Airports For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-29-2021 09:36 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    France VFR Releases Five French Airports For MSFS

    After the bundle release, we are proud to announce the release of the five detailed commercial French airports sold separately for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    • LFBD - Bordeaux Merignac
    • LFLC - Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne
    • LFRB - Brest Bretagne
    • LFST - Strasbourg Entzheim
    • LFMT - Montpellier Mediterranee

    The Airports FRANCE range for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been designed to offer once completed about 30 of the most famous and/or frequented French commercial airports.

    Our goal for all the products in this range is above all to offer mixed IFR/VFR platforms offering the best possible compromise between homogeneity, visual rendering and search for realism while offering very attractive prices through "bundles" grouping several airports in one package.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ground textures 0.5m/pixel resolution reworked aerial images from IGN for Bordeaux, Brest and Clermont-Ferrand airports.
    • High resolution ground textures and detailed markings on each platform.
    • Photo-realistic 3D buildings specific to each platform.
    • Vegetation reworked on each platform and its surroundings.
    • Realistic night lighting reworked on each platform.
    • Runways profiles (slopes) reworked on each platform.
    • Animated jetways.
    • Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
    • SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    zswobbie1

    Installing FS2004 into Windows 10 & Copying FS2004 from your OLD PC to your NEW PC

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    To INSTALL FS2004 to your new Windows 10 PC 1. Install into C:\ NOT into it's default C:\Program Files 2. Install the 9.1 updatel 3. Install the...

    Last Post By: deauxwolf Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    OpenXR VR problem

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I mentioned this here a few weeks back that I thought OpenXR is a problem for VR in MSFS, now it looks like the big guns have come...

    Last Post By: nwanerka Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    How can I slew the camera around in showcase view...

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    With a few simple keystrokes? I've researched the MSFS camera online, I'm overwhelmed by all the commands, and frankly, I don't want to learn all...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    AI aircraft speed question

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Something that I have always wondered about, whenever I view an AI aircraft in flight and press Ctrl Z the KIAS is always 0.0 Now if I view an...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:08 AM Go to last post