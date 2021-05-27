  • Taburet - Scotland 15m DEM for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-28-2021 04:54 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Scotland 15m DEM for MSFS

    Covers the whole of Scotland. High resolution data has been used to shape Scotland into MSFS with the set on a resolution of 15 M. A beautiful and natural country this area benefits from a well defined terrain. There is a lot to see with sudden weather changes. Flights are guaranteed to be entertening either on the passenger side or in the cockpit. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons and runways; to ensure compatibility with default airports.

