Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020 v1.0.3.0

Changelog v1.0.3.0

Changed ETA calculation to base on current UTC time instead of ATD

Fixed NAV frequencies on MCDU Radio Page showing 0.0 after LOC tuned

Fixed Coupled VNAV not initiating descent

Limited range for PFD slip indicator

Limited range for PFD flight director

ETA calculation on MFD DATA FPLN Progress page

ETA calculation on MCDU PERF INIT page 3/3

Improvements to GPWS mode 3 (altitude loss after takeoff)

Improvements to GPWS mode 5 (below glideslope)

Flaps/Slats EICAS animation corrected

Flaps/Slats exterior model animation corrected

Added custom glide path calculation

Adapted GS Hold to custom GS

Fixed wrong lbs-kg conversion in EFB ZFW input

Removed duplicate PA "Remain Seated" after landing

Added "Low cost carrier" mode for PA and FD announcements (no drinks, no coffee, no sandwiches)

Increased volume for Gear Up/Down sounds inside the cockpit

VNAV improvements. Better handling of intermediate level offs

Fixed EFB ZFW input

Fixed transparency issue with CRJ-550/700 LOD1 models

Added functions to allow 180+ degree turns into a given direction

Added reduced bank angle to MSFS version

Fixed CF Leg drawing for right turns (Test case: EGHH/26 - EGHH/ILS26/BIA)

Verified CF Leg drawing for left turns (Test case: EGHI/20 - EGHI/20/EAS)

Last direct waypoint now disappears from DIR INTC page after the aircraft passed it

Fixed route zig zagging

Fixed bearing pointers

Fixed missing SID-Enroute transitions at end of list

Fixed wrong heading calculation if both longitudes on a track are equal

Added support for hardware flaps axis

Added support for hardware spoiler axis

Fixed ALT mode switching to ALTS CAP instead of PITCH

Added icao_xxx entries to aircraft.cfg

Updated CRJ-550 model

Custom Glideslope Hold

Landing and takeoff behavior improvements in flight model

Fixed arc and radius to fix drawing routines

New throttle control mechanics via Simconnect

Improved ground and flight spoiler effects

Cruise performance fine tuned to new atmospheric model

Take of rotation improved by modified slats/flaps behaviour and new V-Stabilizer calculation

Improved flight spoiler to meet real world descent rates

Improved ground spoiler effect for correct lift dumping effect at touch down

Over all stability in flight improved to feel less wind and turbulence effects

All flaps stages matching operating handbook reference data and are based on new flaps model

Correct CoG empty display in modified UI

UI Load stations with max value reference data

Fixed (INTC) to Arc leg sequencing (GCFV/01 LORP4Q SID)

Added arrow in flight plan display for arc legs (RF/AF) with the overfly flag set

About The CRJ 550/700

Piloting commuter aircraft is most attractive for flight simulator fans that like flying according Instrument flight rules (IFR), but have limited time available to spend. Commuter aircraft servicing connections from smaller airports to the big hubs and vice versa and are intensive flying in the real world as well as in the simulator.

A famous representative of this aircraft category is the Bombardier (nowadays Mitsubishi) CRJ line of 50 to 100 passengers. Originally developed to replace the more uncomfortable and noisier turboprop range in this class, the beautiful, sleek CRJ airliners were of particular interest to airlines wanting to offer jet feeling on short routes.

Their specific design with the engines in the back, low wing and slim fuselage, allowing only 2-2 seat arrangements, made them look sportive and a bit like the business jets.

Their avionics and systems have been leading edge at the time of development and highly automated to reduce the work load of pilots in the tight schedules and shortest turn-around times.

Pilots like to fly them because they are powerful, agile, and a joy to fly manually. They also demand more flying skill than a modern Airbus or Boeing, because the ability to automate the flight is limited. For example, it is not possible to control the airspeed during the flight. In addition, the airports you fly to may require more manual flying due to lack of navigational installation or scenic environments.

The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

Features

Modeling

Highly detailed modeling based on many photos of the original aircraft

Covered with high resolution PBR textures that convey virtual reality extremely well

The possibilities of the new flight simulator engine are mostly utilized

Fluid animations of moving parts such as landing gear, flaps and doors

The cockpit shows detailed modeling and animations that provide a realistic look and feel of this popular airliner

Support of advanced features, such as rain effects, etc.

The flight model is based on Flight Simulator's new aerodynamic model to provide more realistic behavior of the CRJ in all flight conditions. It has been fine tuned to reflect the performance and reactive behavior of the CRJ

Included are the CRJ 550 and 700 models with 9 liveries

Systems

Extensive Flight Management System and Honeywell ProLine Avionics including Advisory and Coupled Vertical Navigation.

Delivered with February/March 2102 (AIRAC 2021) nav data

Navigation data can be updated via NavDataPro and Navigraph

Head-up Guidance System

Electronic Flight Display

Detailed performance calculations based on actual weight and balance and graphical display of actualized load sheet

Transfer of weight, fuel and calculated V-speeds into the FMS, if desired

Checklists for all flight situations

Individual configuration settings for aircraft maintenance, preferred aircraft state when loading and additional options

Chart display (NavDataPro Charts and Navigraph charts) with position tracking This option will be made available free of charge as soon as the SDK allows it.

Liveries

CRJ 550: United Express/Go Jet N504GJ Private D-ALKI

CRJ 700: LH/EW Regional D-ACSB LH Cityline D-ACPF Air France Hop F-FGRZH American Eagle N508AE (New Colors) Alaska Airlines N215AG Delta Connection/SkyWest N608SK Delta Endeavor N391CA



Simulator options

Eight manuals, including detailed step-by-step documentation

Immersive sounds created using Wwise (so full FS standards)

Compatible with Honeycomb and newest Thrustmaster TCA controllers

Many new options to tweak the product to your likings and your hardware

