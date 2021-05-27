Flysimware - Super Huey v1.9 for FSX And P3D

Bell 205A-1, civil or military utility transport helicopter version, initial version based on the UH-1H. Powered by one T53-13A, max weight 9,500 pounds (10,500 for external loads), max passengers, 14.

Super Huey UH-1D Iroquois. The new Huey was designated UH-1D by the US Army and as the Model 205 by Bell. The enlarged cabin could also accommodate six stretchers, double that of the earlier models, making the "Delta" a good MEDEVAC aircraft. In place of the earlier model’s sliding side doors with a single window, larger doors were fitted which had two windows.

Super Huey HH-1D. Army crash rescue variant of UH-1D.

Flysimware Information

The Super Huey was designed for Prepar3D and FSX, but sold separately. If you like lots of realism, this is your new baby! With three generators and a fire suppression system, you can recover from many failure types or extinguish that engine fire ASAP. The payload manager can hold up to ten passengers, cargo and one injured passenger. Cabin interior lights really brighten up the whole rear cabin. The HSI allows you to switch from slaved or unslaved from the magnetic compass. The HSI can mimic your ADF needle and still show your navigation heading. Your control panel keeps you updated and controls all your odds and ends. We even added a siren to annoy the neighborhood. These models were tested by a real helicopter pilot.

Features

Real world high quality 3D gauges

2 Generators / 1 Ground Power Unit

9 system cautions / 20 system warnings

Fire suppression

3 custom control panels

Free flight hoist system

1 basket hoist / 1 cargo hoist / 1 water tank / 1 water bucket

High quality photo real textures (Bump / World Reflections / Skin Mesh)

Flysimware’s virtual cockpit sound module adds 44 bonus sounds

Speed controlled sounds for windows, doors and heater vents

Dual analog clock (Tracks flight time)

Droop animation and auto-rotation ability

Over 60 toggle switches sunk into the housing for back lighting

Transponder sends squawk codes to Vatsim and Gamespy

Custom proximity warning system / 25 sec mute button

VM selector displays 5 modes for the DC voltmeter

3 speed wipers with sound / L or R control

Movable spot light 4 directions 360 LR

Retractable landing light

Cable cutter switch

Model Variations

Bell 205A-1 Civilian

Bell 205A-1 CDF Tanks

Bell 205A-1 CDF Bucket

Super Huey UH-1D Iroquois (No Guns)

Super Huey UH-1D Iroquois (Guns) (No Doors) (Hoist)

Super Huey HH-1D Iroquois (Rescue Basket)

Paint Themes

Civilian: Custom Paint

Civilian 2: Custom Paint

Transport: No Guns + medical gear

Medical: No Guns + medical gear

Transport (no doors): uns + medical gear

Rescue: Rescue Basket + medical gear

Sky News: Custom Paint

CDF: Bucket + medical gear

CDF: Tank + medical gear

Purchase Flysimware - Super Huey for FSX And P3D