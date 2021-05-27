Let's explore some of the unique landscapes of Spain using lidar derived high resolution elevation data. The Canary Islands terrain is an ideal place to spend a weekend flying between green and lush areas to arid desert regions. This package offers a high resolution at 5 m DEM terrain rebuild. Airports are fitted nicely with the newly updated terrain; time to fly now.
Points to take into consideration:
- MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times
- MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve
- If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC
Purchase Taburet - Canary Islands 5m DEM for MSFS
See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020