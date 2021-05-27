Taburet - Canary Islands 5m DEM for MSFS

Let's explore some of the unique landscapes of Spain using lidar derived high resolution elevation data. The Canary Islands terrain is an ideal place to spend a weekend flying between green and lush areas to arid desert regions. This package offers a high resolution at 5 m DEM terrain rebuild. Airports are fitted nicely with the newly updated terrain; time to fly now.

Points to take into consideration:

MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times

MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve

If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

