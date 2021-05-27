  • Taburet - Canary Islands 5m DEM for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-28-2021 03:30 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Canary Islands 5m DEM for MSFS

    Let's explore some of the unique landscapes of Spain using lidar derived high resolution elevation data. The Canary Islands terrain is an ideal place to spend a weekend flying between green and lush areas to arid desert regions. This package offers a high resolution at 5 m DEM terrain rebuild. Airports are fitted nicely with the newly updated terrain; time to fly now.

    Points to take into consideration:

    • MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times
    • MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve
    • If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

    Purchase Taburet - Canary Islands 5m DEM for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jlbelard

    Hello CTDs...

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    This new update is a pain for my system... I never had CTDs in the past 6 months and no pause either Today my fps went from 20 25 landing at KLAX...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:51 PM Go to last post
    b3burner

    Simulator-- Freeze and CTD (codes & specs included)

    Thread Starter: b3burner

    Hi Folks, I hardly ever do cross country airliner flights w/ autopilot, but when I do, it sure would be nice to line up for landing w/o the above...

    Last Post By: Garciamk3g Today, 12:26 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    AI aircraft speed question

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Something that I have always wondered about, whenever I view an AI aircraft in flight and press Ctrl Z the KIAS is always 0.0 Now if I view an...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 09:53 AM Go to last post
    davowehbe

    FS9 Windows10

    Thread Starter: davowehbe

    Hello everyone, I need your help/advice, please :) I am using FS9 on a laptop with Windows XP for more than 10 years already. I decided to...

    Last Post By: deauxwolf Today, 06:20 AM Go to last post