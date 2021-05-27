  • TorqueSim SR20/SR22 1.2.0 for X-Plane Released

    TorqueSim SR20/SR22 1.2.0 for X-Plane Released

    TorqueSim, RealSimGear, and X-Aviation are pleased to announce the release of the Take Command! SR22 G1000 Series and Take Command! SR20 G1000 1.2.0 updates. These updates consist of a wide variety of improvements which we have integrated to improve the aircraft. Many of these improvements have stemmed from our recently released Take Command! SR20/SR22 equipped with the Entegra Avionics.

    Source

    If you feel like checking out a freeware version of the Cirrus, have a look at the fantastic offering by HoldMyBeer:

    HoldMyBeer

