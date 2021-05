A32NX Stable Version 0.6.1 Now Available

Thanks to your continued support towards FBW, we would like to announce that our Stable Version of the A32NX (0.6.1) is now available on the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace.

If you're an existing user and want to benefit from our regular updates, you should stay on the version you fly already and use our FBW installer to keep the plane up to date.

Our work will continue to be open source and free to use!

Happy Flying!

Source