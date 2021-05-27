MSFS May 27th, 2021 Development Update

We had a great time answering your questions and interacting with the community in yesterday's Dev Q&A. If you missed it, here is the video with timestamps for each question:

The Q&A was packed with information like an update from Working Title, a guest appearance from Will at Fly By Wire Simulations, a new partnership with Perfect Flight, and a new plane announcement coming soon to MSFS: The Husky A-1C!

SDK Update

General

We updated the warning prompt when a package has been modified before building/exporting, to clearly state the consequences of saving versus not saving before building.

Documentation

We added mission docs.

We added a tutorial for airport creation which uses our new Airport Creation Wizard.

We also made a minor fix to call out changes in .flags file behavior for MetalRoughnessAO textures.

The WASM documentation was updated.

Dev Mode

We fixed a crash when loading a project during game load

The FX Editor will be available in beta version along with the SDK. We added FX selection when right clicking on it and we fixed several issues (listed below):

ParticleColor parameter that wasn’t working in the Update



orphan attachments when FX isn’t spawned (node graph related)



the attachments when no node is specified (node graph related)

We fixed corrupted asset group paths when creating a VFX library.

Source