    MSFS May 27th, 2021 Development Update

    We had a great time answering your questions and interacting with the community in yesterday's Dev Q&A. If you missed it, here is the video with timestamps for each question:

    The Q&A was packed with information like an update from Working Title, a guest appearance from Will at Fly By Wire Simulations, a new partnership with Perfect Flight, and a new plane announcement coming soon to MSFS: The Husky A-1C!

    SDK Update

    General

    • We updated the warning prompt when a package has been modified before building/exporting, to clearly state the consequences of saving versus not saving before building.

    Documentation

    • We added mission docs.
    • We added a tutorial for airport creation which uses our new Airport Creation Wizard.
    • We also made a minor fix to call out changes in .flags file behavior for MetalRoughnessAO textures.
    • The WASM documentation was updated.

    Dev Mode

    • We fixed a crash when loading a project during game load
    • The FX Editor will be available in beta version along with the SDK. We added FX selection when right clicking on it and we fixed several issues (listed below):
      • ParticleColor parameter that wasn’t working in the Update
      • orphan attachments when FX isn’t spawned (node graph related)
      • the attachments when no node is specified (node graph related)
    • We fixed corrupted asset group paths when creating a VFX library.

    Source

