MSFS May 27th, 2021 Development Update

We had a great time answering your questions and interacting with the community in yesterday's Dev Q&A. If you missed it, here is the video with timestamps for each question:
The Q&A was packed with information like an update from Working Title, a guest appearance from Will at Fly By Wire Simulations, a new partnership with Perfect Flight, and a new plane announcement coming soon to MSFS: The Husky A-1C!
SDK Update
General
- We updated the warning prompt when a package has been modified before building/exporting, to clearly state the consequences of saving versus not saving before building.
Documentation
- We added mission docs.
- We added a tutorial for airport creation which uses our new Airport Creation Wizard.
- We also made a minor fix to call out changes in .flags file behavior for MetalRoughnessAO textures.
- The WASM documentation was updated.
Dev Mode
- We fixed a crash when loading a project during game load
- The FX Editor will be available in beta version along with the SDK. We added FX selection when right clicking on it and we fixed several issues (listed below):
- ParticleColor parameter that wasn’t working in the Update
- orphan attachments when FX isn’t spawned (node graph related)
- the attachments when no node is specified (node graph related)
- We fixed corrupted asset group paths when creating a VFX library.