Preview Of Boise Airport From Verticalsim

Next up is KBOI - Boise Air Terminal! Located in the capital city of Boise, Idaho! It features gorgeous surrounding mountains, an Air National Guard Base, and something for every type of aviation enthusiast! BOI oh BOI, am I excited to bring you guys this one!

This scenery will be for X-Plane and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Boise Airport is a joint civil-military airport in the western United States, three miles south of downtown Boise in Ada County, Idaho. The airport is operated by the city of Boise Department of Aviation and is overseen by an Airport Commission.In addition to being a commercial and general aviation airport, Boise also functions concurrently as a USAF military facility as used by the 124th Fighter Wing (124 FW) of the Idaho Air National Guard on the Gowen Field Air National Guard Base portion of the airport. The 124 FW operates the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.

Source