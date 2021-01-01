Abdullah Radwan - Charts Finder 3 Now Available

Charts Finder 3 is an app by Abdullah Radwan to get IFR charts for your flights. Instead of searching for each airport chart manually, it downloads the charts and names them appropriately from each country's official AIP.

Features

Supports more than 100 countries*

Tailored scrapper for each website to gather the correct and human-readable filename*

Charts are download from the official AIP for each country, completely free of charge, no subscription is required

Regularly updated resources database for every AIRAC cycle

Custom resources can be added if needed, with various options supported

Automatically update old charts

*See the supported countries list for details.

You can read the user manual for a detailed explanation of the app and its features.

Operating System: Windows only. Built and tested on Windows 10. The app is standalone and downloads PDF files, so it doesn't rely on any flight simulator.

Purchase Abdullah Radwan - Charts Finder 3