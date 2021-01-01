  • Aeroplane Heaven Video Showcases Spitfire Mk1A MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-27-2021 09:53 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Video Showcases Spitfire Mk1A MSFS

    A new video and exciting news on the Spitfire Mk1A.

    Recently, we were contacted by IntoTheBlue video productions with a request to make a preview video of the Spitfire Mk1A.

    Naturally, we agreed and we have here, a link to the video. Now, this is not a review as the video was made earlier in the development with more features and changes to come. However, what it is is a delightful romp through the Lake District in England and we especially liked the airfield beat-up at the end and of course, the very best of Elgar to accompany the pictures.

    The exciting news is about our collaboration with Authentikit who have designed a set of unique simulator controls especially for the Mk1A Spitfire. These kits are amazingly well-designed and are a very cost-effective way of getting a bespoke set of replica Spitfire flight controls for a very small outlay. The video shows you how to go about getting a kit, how to assemble the components and next steps.

    The Authentikit controls are well-worth checking out.

    Source
    MSFS Spitfire From Aeroplane Heaven On Final
    Aeroplane Heaven Describes Issues With MSFS 2020 Development
    AuthentiKit Spitfire MkIX Throttle Quadrant Released

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    davidc2

    Bridges under water/Looking like Dams

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    This is my big gripe, a lot of bridges with parts under water (where the traffic is, lol) and then a lot of them looking like a dam. Attaching an...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 09:47 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Long Timers

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    A thought occurred to me this evening, how many others are here who have been around a long time? Nels obviously. But I've been here long...

    Last Post By: okbob Today, 09:20 AM Go to last post
    Calypso

    We have a problem - Help please

    Thread Starter: Calypso

    Hi everyone. It's been a while. As an old FS fan (1982)!, I do most of my flying in Europe. Decided to fly in the US today and came across this...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 08:45 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    That's A Big Plane

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    It's Russian (you have to say it with the voice of the guy in the movie 2012 where this plane was featured)

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 08:42 AM Go to last post