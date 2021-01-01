Aeroplane Heaven Video Showcases Spitfire Mk1A MSFS

A new video and exciting news on the Spitfire Mk1A.

Recently, we were contacted by IntoTheBlue video productions with a request to make a preview video of the Spitfire Mk1A.

Naturally, we agreed and we have here, a link to the video. Now, this is not a review as the video was made earlier in the development with more features and changes to come. However, what it is is a delightful romp through the Lake District in England and we especially liked the airfield beat-up at the end and of course, the very best of Elgar to accompany the pictures.

The exciting news is about our collaboration with Authentikit who have designed a set of unique simulator controls especially for the Mk1A Spitfire. These kits are amazingly well-designed and are a very cost-effective way of getting a bespoke set of replica Spitfire flight controls for a very small outlay. The video shows you how to go about getting a kit, how to assemble the components and next steps.

The Authentikit controls are well-worth checking out.

Source

MSFS Spitfire From Aeroplane Heaven On Final

Aeroplane Heaven Describes Issues With MSFS 2020 Development

AuthentiKit Spitfire MkIX Throttle Quadrant Released