FlyByWire A32NX Development Version Updated

    FlyByWire A32NX

    We have updated the development version of the A32NX to work with Sim Update 4. Please check if you have the latest version installed.

    Due to changes in the lift of the flaps, a bounce can appear during certain flap settings (flaps 1 to flaps 2 and flaps 3 to flaps FULL). The stable version is less affected than the development version. We're working on a fix.

    On the bright side: with SU4 the weather radar is now showing precipitations instead of cloud coverage. Also SimConnect injected traffic (e.g. VATSIM, IVAO) is now implemented in the TCAS.

    You can update to the latest development version using our installer from https://flybywiresim.com/ or download it directly at https://flybywiresim.com/a32nx#download

