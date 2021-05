IRIS Simulations Fundraiser For Australian Air Force Cadets

So I'm fundraising for my local Australian Air Force Cadets squadron doing the push-up challenge! And those that know me, know just how much of a challenge that will be!

I've been affected by mental health issues in the family previously, so this is something close to my heart.

If anyone would like to support my fundraising efforts, please click the link below! If not, a like for every push-up.

