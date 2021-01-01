IndiaFoxtEcho Reports Results With Sim Update IV

Compatibility statement for MSFS Version 1 16.2.0 (...and autopilot for the Long-EZ - finally!)

In the past few weeks we have been testing our product with preview versions of Sim Update IV, and we are replicating the tests on the final version just to make sure that our planes work as intended.

As far as we can tell, all the planes work fine with Sim Update IV but we will take the chance to update our products and fix a couple of minor things here and there.

We will start with an update to the Long-EZ which will bring more stable flight dynamics and a working (but basic) autopilot.

We also hope we will be able to bring smoke to the MB-339 (unfortunately the video tutorial for special effects promised by Microsoft is not available yet) and fix a couple of thing in the T-45C too.

Also, the release of Sim Update IV will allow us to proceed with the SU-31 testing (Beta test likely to be in early June).

