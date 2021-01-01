  • Taburet - MSFS Italy DEM 5 - 10 - 15 M Resolution

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-26-2021 02:40 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - MSFS Italy DEM 5 - 10 - 15 M Resolution

    Cover the whole of Italy; for this project we chose to use different resolutions to enhance performance. The original data are of the best quality available to ensure the mesh precision is of best quality as possible. North Italy features a 10 m resolution with bonus Mont Blanc area featuring 5 m resolution. The Mont Blanc area extends all the way to around Sallanches; and provides a real feeling of the zone with precise construction of the Mont Blanc massif; Augille Rouge national park; Mont Bremont. These now are reproduced into MSFS 2020 at high resolution along with all the Italian Alps regions. From the region of Emila Romagna all the way down south the mesh feature 15 m resolution.

    Coverage: whole of Italy; including the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

    Points to take into consideration:

    • MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times
    • MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve
    • If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

    The scope of this add-on is to add detailed elevations data; maintaining it and update when necessary; some water can climb over the cliffs around shorelines.

    1. Is a simulator problem even in default as we speak
    2. Bing images; in some areas fall short showing dark patches

    Purchase Taburet - Italy 15m DEM for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: dem, italy, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Honus

    FSX and Windows 10

    Thread Starter: Honus

    Does FSX work with Windows 10? How about addon components like AIFP and ADE 1.75? I'm on a Windows 7 system which works ok but there are signs...

    Last Post By: HPR7 mad! Today, 04:04 PM Go to last post
    b3burner

    Simulator-- Freeze and CTD (codes & specs included)

    Thread Starter: b3burner

    Hi Folks, I hardly ever do cross country airliner flights w/ autopilot, but when I do, it sure would be nice to line up for landing w/o the above...

    Last Post By: b3burner Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Crosswinds fix??

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    A few weeks back (or even longer) someone posted a "fix" for the crosswind bug (you land and your AC acts like you are skidding on ice, best way to...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 03:07 PM Go to last post
    jlbelard

    Hello CTDs...

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    This new update is a pain for my system... I never had CTDs in the past 6 months and no pause either Today my fps went from 20 25 landing at KLAX...

    Last Post By: jlbelard Today, 01:59 PM Go to last post