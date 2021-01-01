Taburet - MSFS Italy DEM 5 - 10 - 15 M Resolution

Cover the whole of Italy; for this project we chose to use different resolutions to enhance performance. The original data are of the best quality available to ensure the mesh precision is of best quality as possible. North Italy features a 10 m resolution with bonus Mont Blanc area featuring 5 m resolution. The Mont Blanc area extends all the way to around Sallanches; and provides a real feeling of the zone with precise construction of the Mont Blanc massif; Augille Rouge national park; Mont Bremont. These now are reproduced into MSFS 2020 at high resolution along with all the Italian Alps regions. From the region of Emila Romagna all the way down south the mesh feature 15 m resolution.

Coverage: whole of Italy; including the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

Points to take into consideration:

MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times

MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve

If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

The scope of this add-on is to add detailed elevations data; maintaining it and update when necessary; some water can climb over the cliffs around shorelines.

Is a simulator problem even in default as we speak Bing images; in some areas fall short showing dark patches

