Just Flight Piper Turbo Arrow III/IV and Arrow III Differences

Just Flight Piper Turbo Arrow III/IV and Arrow III Differences By thecorporatepilotdad

As a professional pilot and YouTuber who has actually flown Piper Arrows and Turbo Arrows, I show the differences between the Piper Arrow III by Just Flight and their soon to be released Piper Turbo Arrow III and IV. In this video, the differences in engine behavior and aircraft performance are discussed. This is the Just Flight Piper Arrow and Turbo Arrow versions for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.