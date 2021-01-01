  • Just Flight Piper Turbo Arrow III/IV and Arrow III Differences

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-26-2021 01:16 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Piper Turbo Arrow III/IV and Arrow III Differences

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    As a professional pilot and YouTuber who has actually flown Piper Arrows and Turbo Arrows, I show the differences between the Piper Arrow III by Just Flight and their soon to be released Piper Turbo Arrow III and IV. In this video, the differences in engine behavior and aircraft performance are discussed. This is the Just Flight Piper Arrow and Turbo Arrow versions for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jlbelard

    Hello CTDs...

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    This new update is a pain for my system... I never had CTDs in the past 6 months and no pause either Today my fps went from 20 25 landing at KLAX...

    Last Post By: jlbelard Today, 01:59 PM Go to last post
    Energizer23

    Diamond DA62

    Thread Starter: Energizer23

    If you fly the Diamond DA62 you need to download the Diamond DA62X improvement addon. It makes the plane so much better. The realism is greatly...

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 01:04 PM Go to last post
    AStruppa

    Couple of Overland 737-800 quirks :-D

    Thread Starter: AStruppa

    Hey guys. Just noticed these 2 little quirks & thought I'd share. I'll probably end up trying to fix them if I can find which texture file they are...

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Today, 12:45 PM Go to last post
    b3burner

    Simulator-- Freeze and CTD (codes & specs included)

    Thread Starter: b3burner

    Hi Folks, I hardly ever do cross country airliner flights w/ autopilot, but when I do, it sure would be nice to line up for landing w/o the above...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 10:13 AM Go to last post