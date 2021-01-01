  • Golden Age Simulations - Porterfield Collegiate CP-65

    The Porterfield Collegiate is an American-built two-seat training and touring monoplane built by the Porterfield Aircraft Corporation of Kansas City.

    Developed originally as the Porterfield Zephyr, under Approved Type Certificate (ATC) 2-530, it is a light-weight version of the earlier Model 35 Flyabout for use as a pilot trainer. Powered by a 40 hp (30 kW) Continental A-40 engine it was later re-designated the Porterfield CP-40. To improve performance, under ATC 690, the engine was replaced with a 50 hp (47 kW) Continental A50-4 engine and re-designated the CP-50 Collegiate. It is a braced high-wing monoplane with a tail skid fixed landing gear. The two bracing struts run in parallel from the bottom of the fuselage and the tailplane was fixed to the top of the rear fuselage. Due to the narrowness of the fuselage, particularly to the rear of the cabin, the type is nicknamed "Skinny Bird". In 1940, under ATC 720, the power was again upped to the popular 65-horsepower Continental A-65, pushing cruise to 100 mph, with a 500-pound useful load permitting a 300-statute-mile range.

    Though roughly in the same general class with the tandem-seat Piper Cub, Aeronca Champ, and Interstate Cadet -- and the side-by-side seating Aeronca Chief, Taylorcraft BC-12D and Luscombe 8 -- the tandem-seat Porterfield is visually distinguishable from them by its twin parallel wing struts on each side (compared to the V-shaped struts on the other planes), and by its largely symmetrical airfoil wing.

    Our representation of this iconic aircraft is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts. It is fully compatible with FSX, FSXSE, and all versions of P3D.

    Features

    • High quality, fully animated 3D models land and seaplane
    • Fully modeled detailed Continental A-65 engine
    • High resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 textures
    • Fully animated VC cockpit with VC cockpit shadowing and smooth 3D modeled gauges
    • User controlled aircraft configuration manager
    • VC cockpit custom sound package
    • Volumetric propeller textures
    • High fidelity sound files
    • Precision flight dynamics
    • Fully animated pilot figures
    • Custom installer for FSX, FSX SE and P3D versions 1 - 5

