World Of Aircraft: Glider Simulator Released

Experience general aviation as never before! World of Aircraft is a series of stand-alone simulators that each focus on a specific kind of flying. World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator includes a series of (motor-) gliders and tow aircraft based on a high-definition flying area.

World of Aircraft uses a dedicated graphics and physics engine to simulate small aviation. Each edition focuses on one specific kind of aviation and will always contain the area, airport(s) and aircraft you need to explore that kind of aviation. Because it does not want to cover all the world and all kinds of aviation you get more detail for the parts that are in the simulation when compared with full blown simulators.

It's a pure VFR simulator so it only simulates flights done without complex instruments and you navigate with your compass and your eyes. It's about the joy of being in the air and mastering your machine.

The first release, World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator, puts you in the cockpit of the aircraft you find on an airfield dedicated to gliders. You will find older and modern gliders, even a motor glider and a glider with auxiliary engine waiting for you. You will even find a highly detailed tow aircraft to get your gliders in the air.

The flight modeling is exquisite and will show the strengths and weaknesses of each model. Most certainly World of Aircraft is not a game but a simulation and you will need to expect having to invest some time learning to fly all aircraft.

User Interface

Very easy to use interface, avoiding complex choices

Six languages for user Interface, radio, and audio (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Dutch)

Three languages manuals (English, German, French, more to come)

Gameplay

Training for many flight stages for Wilga and Blaník

Free flight with all models

Multiplayer mode with Aero tow (Wilga and Blaník)

Content

25.000 km2 handcrafted terrain, near Mannheim, the border of the river Rhein

One high detail (Herrenteich), one low end detail airport, Speyer, close the Technik Museum Speyer

Five usable aircraft:

LET L-13 Blaník, a world-renowned glider, often used for training



Diamond HK36 Dimona, a two-seater motor glider



Schleicher ASK21, two-seater glider with good performance and solid aerobatics capacity



Schleicher ASK21 Mi, motorized self-launching glider with small rotary engine



PLZ-104 Wilga, robust four-seater aircraft, used for many roles, very suitable to aero-tow

Graphics

Animated road traffic, ships

Ray-traced clouds

Animated windsocks

Birds in thermals

Cloud shadows

Advanced effects model, including dust

Detailed flexing of wing surfaces

Flight model

Per-element based flight model: each surface split into many sections, aerodynamic forces computed for each section individually, then integrated. 360x360 deg flow provides for natural and seamless stalls, spins, tailslide, hammerhead turn and so on

Blade element model (BEM) for variable pitch props provides for very precise computation of both linear (thrust) and rotational (asymmetric propwash) components

Mass-flow based model for internal combustion engine, correct computation of manifold pressure

Correct coupling of the prop to the engine (torque developed equalized by torque consumed by the prop)

Full computation of windmilling mode, including backward flow conditions

Gyroscope effect, p-factor effect computation

Sound model

Many sound effects normally not seen in simulators, for example the stick hitting its stops

Flow sounds depend on angle of attack, not only airspeed

Far distance prop sounds

Atmosphere Model

Thermals model based on real life flight test data

Thermals emerge, dissipate with time, get blown away with the wind

Velocity gradient across the upstream of thermals (so you can feel at which side of your aircraft the lift is highest

Area And Airport(s)

World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator is located at Herrenteich airport, a small airfield on the borders of the Rhine river, close to Speyer (and Speyer airport is included). A 50x50-kilometre area is modelled in high detail with tens of thousands of trees, house and commercial buildings. A 30-centimetre ground image provides a perfect backdrop for the area.

Additional Features

When you are done with the training missions and the challenges you can connect to your friends and fly together. Use the Wilga to tow your friends to altitude or see who can perform the most precise landing. You could even try aerobatics as a team. The sky is the limit. This time for real. See you at the field!

Purchase World Of Aircraft: Glider Simulator