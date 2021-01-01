  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update IV Released

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Sim Update IV

    Release Notes 1.16.2.0

    • Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title's performance and behavior.
    • Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
    • We performed some optimization for the initial full download of the title so the base game is only 83GB instead of +170GB.

    Navigation

    • New AIRAC cycle 2105 has been implemented
    • FAA data has been implemented to our navdata solution
    • Departure gates are now saved in flight plan (.PLN) files
    • Fixed a crash and other issues when selecting a parking space as arrival and no set departure
    • Fixed some Live Air Traffic aircraft using the wrong model
    • Fixed an issue where some Live Air Traffic aircraft had broken callsigns
    • Increased the density of Live Air Traffic
    • Aircraft that are not on the ground but that have an altitude of zero will now appear at a default altitude of 5000m
    • Live traffic stability has been improved
    • ATC phraseology improvements to FAA standards (wording only)

    Weather

    • Reduced weather data bandwidth
    • Improved precision of live snow coverage
    • "Visual Effect Only" in assistance now does properly deactivate other weather effects
    • "Visual Icing" has been renamed "Icing" in the devmode because it impacts the whole icing system
    • "Icing" in DevMode only changes visual effects if "Visual Effect Only" is activated
    • Ice constant decay is no longer ignored outside of frost conditions
    • Accelerated pitot icing model while making it slower to defrost
    • Fixed pitot icing not scaling with the number of instruments
    • Fixed overspeed controller vibrations not affected by pitot icing
    • Decrease structural icing rate by a factor of 15 for severe icing (6 for moderate)

    Planes

    All Planes:

    • Added altitude interception for PITCH HOLD mode
    • Increased native induced drag amount and improved induced drag precision
    • Autopilot no longer flies toward a Waypoint removed from the FlightPlan
    • SimConnect injected traffic (VATSIM, IVAO) should now be displayed in HTML/JS instruments that have traffic displays as well as on the VFR Map
    • Fixed simvar acceleration not taking impacts into account and returning wrong values on ground
    • Writing back corrected acceleration values after impact resolutions so that they are exact when pulled as a simvar
    • Flaps, stall, wing and fuselage updates of flight model
    • More cleanup of the flaps system. Support multi systems with different number of levels and max angles
    • Increased threshold to avoid trim fight against elevator to 50% (corresponds to disconnect threshold)
    • Changed elevator AP with trim to avoid fighting against user input when user input is >50% on elevator
    • Allow setting the empty CG position out of limits
    • Fixed more audio not playing on large aircraft
    • Fixed Autothrottle sometimes disabled by AI

