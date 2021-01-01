Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update IV Released

Release Notes 1.16.2.0
- Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title's performance and behavior.
- Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
- We performed some optimization for the initial full download of the title so the base game is only 83GB instead of +170GB.
Navigation
- New AIRAC cycle 2105 has been implemented
- FAA data has been implemented to our navdata solution
- Departure gates are now saved in flight plan (.PLN) files
- Fixed a crash and other issues when selecting a parking space as arrival and no set departure
- Fixed some Live Air Traffic aircraft using the wrong model
- Fixed an issue where some Live Air Traffic aircraft had broken callsigns
- Increased the density of Live Air Traffic
- Aircraft that are not on the ground but that have an altitude of zero will now appear at a default altitude of 5000m
- Live traffic stability has been improved
- ATC phraseology improvements to FAA standards (wording only)
Weather
- Reduced weather data bandwidth
- Improved precision of live snow coverage
- "Visual Effect Only" in assistance now does properly deactivate other weather effects
- "Visual Icing" has been renamed "Icing" in the devmode because it impacts the whole icing system
- "Icing" in DevMode only changes visual effects if "Visual Effect Only" is activated
- Ice constant decay is no longer ignored outside of frost conditions
- Accelerated pitot icing model while making it slower to defrost
- Fixed pitot icing not scaling with the number of instruments
- Fixed overspeed controller vibrations not affected by pitot icing
- Decrease structural icing rate by a factor of 15 for severe icing (6 for moderate)
Planes
All Planes:
- Added altitude interception for PITCH HOLD mode
- Increased native induced drag amount and improved induced drag precision
- Autopilot no longer flies toward a Waypoint removed from the FlightPlan
- SimConnect injected traffic (VATSIM, IVAO) should now be displayed in HTML/JS instruments that have traffic displays as well as on the VFR Map
- Fixed simvar acceleration not taking impacts into account and returning wrong values on ground
- Writing back corrected acceleration values after impact resolutions so that they are exact when pulled as a simvar
- Flaps, stall, wing and fuselage updates of flight model
- More cleanup of the flaps system. Support multi systems with different number of levels and max angles
- Increased threshold to avoid trim fight against elevator to 50% (corresponds to disconnect threshold)
- Changed elevator AP with trim to avoid fighting against user input when user input is >50% on elevator
- Allow setting the empty CG position out of limits
- Fixed more audio not playing on large aircraft
- Fixed Autothrottle sometimes disabled by AI