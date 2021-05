FSDreamTeam Video Shows Off Switzerland Mesh

Here is a YouTube trailer from FSDreamTeam showing off their new mesh product for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

The launch trailer for the Switzerland Mesh by FSDreamTeam, a high quality mesh scenery for MSFS 2020, covering the whole country of Switzerland.

FSDT is an association of independent developers, creating sceneries and utilities for Microsoft Flight Simulator and Lockheed Martin Prepar3D.

Source

