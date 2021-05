Coming Soon From Rolling Cumulus - Cargo Going Airlines

Today in the far jungles of Peru and Colombia "Cargo Going" Airlines flies its only cargo plane--a venerable old Lady of the Skies, a DC-3 which rolled out of the Douglas factory ages ago! It has to be flown with silk hands and loving care for the Lady is warry. The "Hoyo Grande" Silver mines deep down in the shores of a rapid river depends on her for men and supplies every week...

