Taburet - Austria 10m DEM for MSFS

Austria at 10 m resolution DEM scenery. Covers the whole of Austria; adds more challenging areas to fly your MSFS in great detail and finely shaped terrain. What does this DEM do? It adds elevation points to MSFS to shape a detailed and more precise terrain to fly over.
Points to take into consideration:
- MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times
- MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve
- If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC