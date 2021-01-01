  • Taburet - Austria 10m DEM for MSFS

    Taburet - Austria 10m DEM for MSFS

    Austria at 10 m resolution DEM scenery. Covers the whole of Austria; adds more challenging areas to fly your MSFS in great detail and finely shaped terrain. What does this DEM do? It adds elevation points to MSFS to shape a detailed and more precise terrain to fly over.

    Points to take into consideration:

    • MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times
    • MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve
    • If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

    Purchase Taburet - Austria 10m DEM for MSFS

