Taburet - Austria 10m DEM for MSFS

Austria at 10 m resolution DEM scenery. Covers the whole of Austria; adds more challenging areas to fly your MSFS in great detail and finely shaped terrain. What does this DEM do? It adds elevation points to MSFS to shape a detailed and more precise terrain to fly over.

Points to take into consideration:

MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times

MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve

If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

Purchase Taburet - Austria 10m DEM for MSFS