  • Review: Roman Design - Ottawa CYOW For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Review: Roman Design - Ottawa CYOW For MSFS 2020

    Review: Roman Design - Ottawa CYOW For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    A review of Roman Design's Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier (CYOW) scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We'll look at the airport on approach then take a complete ground tour, including a look at buildings, ground textures, night lighting, rain/snow, etc.

    About Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

    Located in the capital of Canada, Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport is Ontario’s second-busiest airport with over 5 million passengers annually. Enjoy a beautiful airport with a highly detailed International Terminal, Business Aviation, Cargo and FBO facilities, and a GA-friendly Ottawa Flying Club, which has been promoting General Aviation in Canada since 1928, all surrounded by lovely photogrammetry area. Gorgeous night lighting and reworked runways and taxiways complement the hyper-realistic experience.

    Meticulous 3D modeling and innovative features let you start your flight not only at a beautifully detailed International terminal with interior modeling, but also in any of the 5 open hangars, including a military hangar of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 412 Transport Squadron, National Research Council hangar – home of the Canadian research aircraft fleet, Cargo stands, several Business Aviation / FBO stands, and GA stands.

    Over 30 buildings were handcrafted, along with multitude of objects and highly accurate ground markings and night lighting, to create a hyper-realistic experience for serious Flight Simulator enthusiasts. Hundreds of objects were placed throughout the airport for a realistic busy airport feel.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    Purchase Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

