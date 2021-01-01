FlyingIron Simulations Spitfire Patch 1.0.2 Available

We're very pleased to say that our next update for the MSFS Spitfire is now available for users that purchased it from our web site. After a short testing period by Microsoft, it will then be available for users that purchased it from the Microsoft Marketplace.

Here's what you can expect in the update:

Art

Modern Radio & Transponder unit added

Windshield scratches decreased

Cockpit control hitboxes improved, made easier to use

Pilot head basic animation

Fuel Slipper Tank added

Fixed Compass & Directional Indicator

Prop blur adjusted at low RPMs

Cockpit Camera collisions added

Various small bugfixes

User Manual updates

Systems

Custom C++ Merlin Temperature model integrated (replaces default MSFS thermodynamics system)

Fuel system overhauled + External Tank integrated

Custom oxygen system integrated

Fuel Primer functionality integrated - now required for startup (note that requirements vary with weather conditions)

Engine failures revised, overheat failures improved. The engine must now be flown inside real-world operating limits or it will very likely fail

Camera/quick-views overhauled

Door & Canopy overhauled - increased realism, includes locking mechanism. Door must be closed to operate canopy slide.

Ctrl+E Auto-start fixed

Flight Model

The flight model has been overhauled and improved, with many small corrections adding up to make for a significantly more realistic experience. As before, thanks to GotGravel for various contributions here.

Geometry corrections, wing surface areas corrected

CG locations & limits revised

Lift & Drag curves revised

Flaps pitching moment & drag corrections (nose-down tendency more realistically modelled)

Moments of Inertia revised

Roll rates & control authority adjusted

Weathervaning tendency improved

Takeoff run increased realism - more stable along roll axis, reduced P-factor torque

Braking force increased, tipping tendency reduced slightly

Engine modelling adjusted slightly, inverted flight restored

Sound

Brakes pneumatic sound added

Flap sound improved

Engine 3D Sound panning bug fixed, attenuation improved

Door, lock & canopy sounds updated

We hope you've all been enjoying the Spitfire and we look forward to your feedback on this latest update!

