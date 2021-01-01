FlyingIron Simulations Spitfire Patch 1.0.2 Available

We're very pleased to say that our next update for the MSFS Spitfire is now available for users that purchased it from our web site. After a short testing period by Microsoft, it will then be available for users that purchased it from the Microsoft Marketplace.
Here's what you can expect in the update:
Art
- Modern Radio & Transponder unit added
- Windshield scratches decreased
- Cockpit control hitboxes improved, made easier to use
- Pilot head basic animation
- Fuel Slipper Tank added
- Fixed Compass & Directional Indicator
- Prop blur adjusted at low RPMs
- Cockpit Camera collisions added
- Various small bugfixes
- User Manual updates
Systems
- Custom C++ Merlin Temperature model integrated (replaces default MSFS thermodynamics system)
- Fuel system overhauled + External Tank integrated
- Custom oxygen system integrated
- Fuel Primer functionality integrated - now required for startup (note that requirements vary with weather conditions)
- Engine failures revised, overheat failures improved. The engine must now be flown inside real-world operating limits or it will very likely fail
- Camera/quick-views overhauled
- Door & Canopy overhauled - increased realism, includes locking mechanism. Door must be closed to operate canopy slide.
- Ctrl+E Auto-start fixed
Flight Model
The flight model has been overhauled and improved, with many small corrections adding up to make for a significantly more realistic experience. As before, thanks to GotGravel for various contributions here.
- Geometry corrections, wing surface areas corrected
- CG locations & limits revised
- Lift & Drag curves revised
- Flaps pitching moment & drag corrections (nose-down tendency more realistically modelled)
- Moments of Inertia revised
- Roll rates & control authority adjusted
- Weathervaning tendency improved
- Takeoff run increased realism - more stable along roll axis, reduced P-factor torque
- Braking force increased, tipping tendency reduced slightly
- Engine modelling adjusted slightly, inverted flight restored
Sound
- Brakes pneumatic sound added
- Flap sound improved
- Engine 3D Sound panning bug fixed, attenuation improved
- Door, lock & canopy sounds updated
We hope you've all been enjoying the Spitfire and we look forward to your feedback on this latest update!