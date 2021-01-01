  • FlyingIron Simulations Spitfire Patch 1.0.2 Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-24-2021 10:03 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Flying Iron FlyingIron Simulations Spitfire Patch 1.0.2 Available

    We're very pleased to say that our next update for the MSFS Spitfire is now available for users that purchased it from our web site. After a short testing period by Microsoft, it will then be available for users that purchased it from the Microsoft Marketplace.

    Here's what you can expect in the update:

    Art

    • Modern Radio & Transponder unit added
    • Windshield scratches decreased
    • Cockpit control hitboxes improved, made easier to use
    • Pilot head basic animation
    • Fuel Slipper Tank added
    • Fixed Compass & Directional Indicator
    • Prop blur adjusted at low RPMs
    • Cockpit Camera collisions added
    • Various small bugfixes
    • User Manual updates

    Systems

    • Custom C++ Merlin Temperature model integrated (replaces default MSFS thermodynamics system)
    • Fuel system overhauled + External Tank integrated
    • Custom oxygen system integrated
    • Fuel Primer functionality integrated - now required for startup (note that requirements vary with weather conditions)
    • Engine failures revised, overheat failures improved. The engine must now be flown inside real-world operating limits or it will very likely fail
    • Camera/quick-views overhauled
    • Door & Canopy overhauled - increased realism, includes locking mechanism. Door must be closed to operate canopy slide.
    • Ctrl+E Auto-start fixed

    Flight Model

    The flight model has been overhauled and improved, with many small corrections adding up to make for a significantly more realistic experience. As before, thanks to GotGravel for various contributions here.

    • Geometry corrections, wing surface areas corrected
    • CG locations & limits revised
    • Lift & Drag curves revised
    • Flaps pitching moment & drag corrections (nose-down tendency more realistically modelled)
    • Moments of Inertia revised
    • Roll rates & control authority adjusted
    • Weathervaning tendency improved
    • Takeoff run increased realism - more stable along roll axis, reduced P-factor torque
    • Braking force increased, tipping tendency reduced slightly
    • Engine modelling adjusted slightly, inverted flight restored

    Sound

    • Brakes pneumatic sound added
    • Flap sound improved
    • Engine 3D Sound panning bug fixed, attenuation improved
    • Door, lock & canopy sounds updated

    We hope you've all been enjoying the Spitfire and we look forward to your feedback on this latest update!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22588-Pilot-s-Releases-Boeing-B314-For-P3D

    Last Post By: jeroen79 Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Bloody Drones!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Call me old fashioned but what's with the drones, I really like msfs2020 just not the drones littering the sky and buzzing airports...... ASOBO...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 08:48 AM Go to last post
    Honus

    FSX and Windows 10

    Thread Starter: Honus

    Does FSX work with Windows 10? How about addon components like AIFP and ADE 1.75? I'm on a Windows 7 system which works ok but there are signs...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 08:43 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: DC Designs Previews Stearman For MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22581-DC-Designs-Previews-Stearman-For-MSFS

    Last Post By: ryogahibiki345 Today, 07:37 AM Go to last post