FlyByWire Simulations Addresses A32NX Black Screen Issue

We have merged a fix in the master (development) version which resolves black screen problems encountered today. This problem did not affect the users of the Stable version.

Use the installer to update, or download the latest standalone package at:

https://flybywiresim.com/a32nx/

