IndiaFoxtEcho Announces Partnership With DIMEAS

In a growing effort to establish partnerships and cooperations, we are excited to announce that, in the past few months, we have started working with DIMEAS - Dipartimento di Ingegneria Meccanica e Aerospaziale of Politecnico di Torino.

The purpose of the collaboration is to create better flight dynamics with a specific focus on flight control systems simulation. While it may take a little while for this effort to have an impact on our products, we are already very happy with the work done so far and we can't wait to share more details.

Amout DIMEAS

The Department of MECHANICAL AND AEROSPACE ENGINEERING (DIMEAS) is the point of reference in Politecnico di Torino for the areas of knowledge that regard a broad spectrum of manufacturing activities which are typically associated with an advanced industrial society. These activities cover classical and cutting-edge domains in the mechanical and aerospace fields.

DIMEAS promotes, coordinates and manages basic and applied research, training, technology transfer and services to the local community regarding the automotive, aeronautical (fixed and rotary wing), rail, food and agricultural, textile and industrial plant sectors, which span the cutting- edge fields of space exploration, system engineering, new materials, micro and nano technologies, environmentally-friendly vehicles and aircraft, and biomedical engineering.

