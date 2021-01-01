  • IndiaFoxtEcho Announces Partnership With DIMEAS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-24-2021 09:33 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Announces Partnership With DIMEAS

    IndiaFoxtEcho announces Partnership with DIMEAS (Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering):

    In a growing effort to establish partnerships and cooperations, we are excited to announce that, in the past few months, we have started working with DIMEAS - Dipartimento di Ingegneria Meccanica e Aerospaziale of Politecnico di Torino.

    The purpose of the collaboration is to create better flight dynamics with a specific focus on flight control systems simulation. While it may take a little while for this effort to have an impact on our products, we are already very happy with the work done so far and we can't wait to share more details.

    Amout DIMEAS

    The Department of MECHANICAL AND AEROSPACE ENGINEERING (DIMEAS) is the point of reference in Politecnico di Torino for the areas of knowledge that regard a broad spectrum of manufacturing activities which are typically associated with an advanced industrial society. These activities cover classical and cutting-edge domains in the mechanical and aerospace fields.

    DIMEAS promotes, coordinates and manages basic and applied research, training, technology transfer and services to the local community regarding the automotive, aeronautical (fixed and rotary wing), rail, food and agricultural, textile and industrial plant sectors, which span the cutting- edge fields of space exploration, system engineering, new materials, micro and nano technologies, environmentally-friendly vehicles and aircraft, and biomedical engineering.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22588-Pilot-s-Releases-Boeing-B314-For-P3D

    Last Post By: jeroen79 Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Bloody Drones!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Call me old fashioned but what's with the drones, I really like msfs2020 just not the drones littering the sky and buzzing airports...... ASOBO...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 08:48 AM Go to last post
    Honus

    FSX and Windows 10

    Thread Starter: Honus

    Does FSX work with Windows 10? How about addon components like AIFP and ADE 1.75? I'm on a Windows 7 system which works ok but there are signs...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 08:43 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: DC Designs Previews Stearman For MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22581-DC-Designs-Previews-Stearman-For-MSFS

    Last Post By: ryogahibiki345 Today, 07:37 AM Go to last post