  • TDS Sim Software - TDS GTNXi Flight Sim

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-24-2021 09:18 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    TDS Sim Software - TDS GTNXi Flight Sim

    TDS Sim Software, a new company, but with vast experience in the Flight Simulator add-on and training field is proud to announce the launch of its first product: TDS GTNXi Flight Sim, which has been designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

    The most accurate representation of the GTNXi, which is a natural evolution of the old GTN units, it contains all the features that you have been used to from the old GTN units along with a wealth of new features: improved and higher resolution and faster graphics, modern interface look, faster startup time, glide range ring, autopilot altitude arc, user selectable outer knob logic, user selectable startup page and more. Additionally, the GTNXi is capable of flying full RF Procedure Legs (Next Generation radius-to-fix) which give the pilot greater access to airports with challenging terrain.

    This product is capable of flying autopilot coupled LPV approaches as well as the new style Visual Approaches!

    For more information and to purchase the TDS GTNXi Flight Sim, please access the TDS Sim Software web site.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22588-Pilot-s-Releases-Boeing-B314-For-P3D

    Last Post By: jeroen79 Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Bloody Drones!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Call me old fashioned but what's with the drones, I really like msfs2020 just not the drones littering the sky and buzzing airports...... ASOBO...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 08:48 AM Go to last post
    Honus

    FSX and Windows 10

    Thread Starter: Honus

    Does FSX work with Windows 10? How about addon components like AIFP and ADE 1.75? I'm on a Windows 7 system which works ok but there are signs...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 08:43 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: DC Designs Previews Stearman For MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22581-DC-Designs-Previews-Stearman-For-MSFS

    Last Post By: ryogahibiki345 Today, 07:37 AM Go to last post