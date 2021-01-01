TDS Sim Software - TDS GTNXi Flight Sim

TDS Sim Software, a new company, but with vast experience in the Flight Simulator add-on and training field is proud to announce the launch of its first product: TDS GTNXi Flight Sim, which has been designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

The most accurate representation of the GTNXi, which is a natural evolution of the old GTN units, it contains all the features that you have been used to from the old GTN units along with a wealth of new features: improved and higher resolution and faster graphics, modern interface look, faster startup time, glide range ring, autopilot altitude arc, user selectable outer knob logic, user selectable startup page and more. Additionally, the GTNXi is capable of flying full RF Procedure Legs (Next Generation radius-to-fix) which give the pilot greater access to airports with challenging terrain.

This product is capable of flying autopilot coupled LPV approaches as well as the new style Visual Approaches!

For more information and to purchase the TDS GTNXi Flight Sim, please access the TDS Sim Software web site.

