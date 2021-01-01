  • VATSTAR 6th Anniversary Celebration

    Nels_Anderson
    VATSTAR 6th Anniversary Celebration

    Come join us as we celebrate VATSTAR's biggest day, our 6th anniversary. As always we are going big with a total of 38 giveaways (31 prizes for our flight event and 7 for ourorientation). Total value of all giveaways combined are upwards of $1,700!

    This year we are flying from beautiful South Florida to the Bahamas and we will have full VATSIM ATC available to us. Here are the details:

    Slower Planes: KAPF - MYGF
    Faster Planes: KRSW - MYNN
    Date and Time: On June 13th departing at 1900z
    A detailed flight brief will be available on theOrientationevent and published here.

    Must Know:

    • Registration is required only if you want to be part of the giveawayand you must add "VATSTAR Anniversary Flight" in your flight plan remarks. If you do not want to be part of the giveways you don't need to register.
    • You can fly any aircraft you'd likeand any paint you'd like. Starting June 6th, all of our general aviation paints will be available for all VATSTAR members to download if you would like to fly in VATSTAR colors. Although not mandatory, if you would like to fly using a VATSTAR callsign we ask that you please make it VSX### or N###VS
    • Giveaways are subject to the distribution of the manufacturer. Winner must pay any shipping fee and country taxes (if applicable) for any hardware.
    • Winners will be selected at random (from the list of registered members and those who tagged VATSTAR in their flight plan remarks)
    • One item will go to each ARTCC participating and will be picked at random.
    • For any prize that is labeled "winner's choice," the winner may select any item from sponsor's web site.
    • 1 item per person; however, winners from theOrientationevent are eligible to also win prizes during the flight event.
    • VATSTAR registration is free at VATSTAR.com

    Giveaways:

    • REALSIMGEAR GNS530(1)
    • VKB Controller Gladiator NXT(1)
    • FLYSIMWARE winner's choice (4)
    • A2A Simulations winner's choice (4)
    • Rex Game Studios REX 6 Weather Force 2020MSFS2020(2)
    • Rex Game Studios REX 5 - Environment Force for Prepar3D (1)
    • Rex Game StudiosREX 5 -Worldwide Airports for FSX, FSX Steam, Prepar3D (1)
    • ORBX winner's choice (4)
    • TFDi Design Boeing 717 (1)
    • TFDi Design PACX (2)
    • TFDi Design smartCARS (2)
    • Nemeth Design Bell 407 (4)
    • Golden Age Simulations winner's choice (4)

    Visit https://vatstar.com/index.php/eventlist/vatstar-official-events/vatstar-s-anniversary-flight for all of the details and to register. If you have any questions let us know at [email protected].

