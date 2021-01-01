PMDG Announces DC-6 Video Tutorial Series

We can almost hear some of you say to yourselves, "where do I even begin to figure out how to operate this thing?".

Well look no further! We've got you covered with our new video tutorial series for the Douglas DC6 that will walk you through everything you need to familiarize yourself with this aircraft and get you up and flying in no time.

So make your way over to our YouTube DC6 flight school.

Be sure to subscribe so you'll get notified of new videos as they become available.

This combination of aircraft and simulator is going to ramp up your enthusiasm for simming.

So get ready! Get educated. Get excited! We're planning for a June release for the PMDG DC6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

