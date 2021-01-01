  • PMDG Announces DC-6 Video Tutorial Series

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-23-2021 09:01 AM  Number of Views: 101  
    1 Comment

    PMDG Announces DC-6 Video Tutorial Series

    We can almost hear some of you say to yourselves, "where do I even begin to figure out how to operate this thing?".

    Well look no further! We've got you covered with our new video tutorial series for the Douglas DC6 that will walk you through everything you need to familiarize yourself with this aircraft and get you up and flying in no time.

    So make your way over to our YouTube DC6 flight school.

    Be sure to subscribe so you'll get notified of new videos as they become available.

    This combination of aircraft and simulator is going to ramp up your enthusiasm for simming.

    So get ready! Get educated. Get excited! We're planning for a June release for the PMDG DC6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    1 Comment
    1. mlam's Avatar
      mlam - Today, 09:53 AM
      This is very intriguing - I didn't know this was going to be PMDG's first foray into MSFS. Looking forward to this one!

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22588-Pilot-s-Releases-Boeing-B314-For-P3D

    Last Post By: Josette Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post
    JSMR

    Landclass or mesh causing memory leaks?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I seemed to have an issue at one airport, FRF’s NFFN. I added some freeware landclass the and the 70m fresh mesh. It’s looks great. But it leaks...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 08:53 AM Go to last post
    pomak249

    Deleting addon scenery?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Hi Guys I suspect I know the answer! I want to trim down my rather large addon scenery collection, is it safe to delete scenery from the addon...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 08:39 AM Go to last post
    Dmrj697

    MSFS 2020 Best CPU

    Thread Starter: Dmrj697

    What is the best CPU for MFS 2020?

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 08:17 AM Go to last post