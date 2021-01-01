Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Italy for MSFS

A fascinating journey to discover the "Bel Paese". So is called Italy, rich in historical monuments, legacy of the ancient civilizations that populated this land and which made it the most famous in the world.

But not only. You will see wonderful sea and mountain landscapes, in an alternation of colors and atmospheres.

A brand new XCub is just the right aircraft for this type of excursion. So, be prepared for amazement.

Features

3 Discovery Flights – Product includes a three complete tours: Italy Peninsula, Sardinia and Sicily with over 230 points of interest. Each POI has photo and description available in the Navlog. Particular attention was paid to historical-geographical informations. Thus the journey becomes a real tour guide.

Cub Crafter XCub livery – Product also includes new livery for default Cub Crafter XCub in Italy colors.

Easy to fly – You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD but you will receive also routing instruction as well. So enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes. Hours and hours of pure fun, indulging your passion for flying at the same time.

TTS technology. Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

Custom Settings – You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

Flights Information

DISCOVER ITALY

Flight Length: 2106 NM

Flight Duration: 16:51

Number of Legs: 23

Number of POI: 173

DISCOVER SARDINIA

Flight Length: 316 NM

Flight Duration: 02:46

Number of Legs: 4

Number of POI: 30

DISCOVER SICILY

Flight Length: 344 NM

Flight Duration: 02:50

Number of Legs: 4 Number of POI: 28

Purchase Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - Italy for MSFS