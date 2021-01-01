Sierrasim Simulation - MHLM La Mesa Int’l Airport for MSFS

Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional Ramón Villeda Morales) (IATA: SAP, ICAO: MHLM), also known as La Mesa International Airport, is located 11 km (7 mi) southeast of the city of San Pedro Sula, in the Cortés Department of Honduras. The airport is named after Ramón Villeda Morales, who served as President of Honduras from 1957 to 1963. It is the major and busiest airport in Honduras, handling about 1,022,924 passengers in 2018. The airport also handles about 150 flights internationally and domestically. The airport provides short connections to tourist attractions such as La Ceiba, and the Caribbean beaches of Roatán and Tela.

Features

PBR Texture

Aerial Images

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Airport Objects, animated Radar

Optimized for good performance

Realistic night lighting

Cargo buildings

ALS lights

