  • Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-22-2021 11:45 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Second Call for Vintage Aircraft Aviators!

    This is to give you notification that we have released a Basic Version of our Boeing B314 - The Clipper for Prepar3D v4.5 and v5 at a very attractive price.

    We understand, that not every user is prepared to dig into heavy manuals to be able to fly this wonderful historic Flying Boat.

    Thus we removed some of the "study level" stuff and made it a "load the scenario and off you go" aircraft for those, who just enjoy to feel and fly this heavy equipment.

    Maybe later, once you have learned to manage this historic aircraft and wish to get the Professionally Study Level Version, we will have a very nice offer to upgrade.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    learpilot

    For Those Of You With Goflight Tools !!

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    Talked to the owner today and he says they are working on an Interface for 2020.

    Last Post By: hobbitrocks Today, 01:06 PM Go to last post
    fsxar177

    "Worry Bird" P-51D-25-NA + History

    Thread Starter: fsxar177

    Good-day, This week marks one year since my father passed away. He was an avid P-51 historian, and researcher, and one of his favorite birds of...

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 12:29 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Problem with Just Flight Piper Arrow PA28R/Takeoffs

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    Having a problem with my Piper Arrow PA28R from Just Flight and taking off. I get going down the runway, hit my speed around 65-70, the plane...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 11:54 AM Go to last post
    Energizer23

    Throttle Issue

    Thread Starter: Energizer23

    Since the last update, whenever I hit escape to check settings, the throttle returns to the middle position. It used to stay where it was. Anyone...

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 11:46 AM Go to last post