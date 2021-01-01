Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

Second Call for Vintage Aircraft Aviators!

This is to give you notification that we have released a Basic Version of our Boeing B314 - The Clipper for Prepar3D v4.5 and v5 at a very attractive price.

We understand, that not every user is prepared to dig into heavy manuals to be able to fly this wonderful historic Flying Boat.

Thus we removed some of the "study level" stuff and made it a "load the scenario and off you go" aircraft for those, who just enjoy to feel and fly this heavy equipment.

Maybe later, once you have learned to manage this historic aircraft and wish to get the Professionally Study Level Version, we will have a very nice offer to upgrade.

Source