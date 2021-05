SimWorks Studios Status Update On Kodiak MSFS

There are a few details and nuances left, but the Kodiak's Cockpit is 99% modelled and will be in the texture artists hands next week. Since you're asking for it, some work-in-progress renders from the VC.

Systems-wise, the cockpit is nearly complete. Almost all switches & levers are functioning as expected, whether important (flight) or looks (reading lights). The G1000 suite is functioning and the ESI500 backup display is nearing completion.

News will start coming more regularly now!

