Carenado Addresses Issues With PA34T Seneca V MSFS

PA34T Seneca V MSFS 2020 version 1.1:

Added PMS50 GTN 750 integration option (in tablet)

Fixed wing ice light focus position

Fixed oxygen gauge consumption rate

Fixed registration number not displayed in panel

Fixed errors in some liveries

Fixed passenger window edges

Fixed NAV lights position

Fixed dome light to illuminate the instrument panel more directly

Fixed landing/taxi displaying spotlight effect after electric current is cut

Fixed heading bug not displayed in night lightning panel

Reduced fuel pump sound volume

Improved cockpit camera view angle

Minor bug fixes

The Piper PA-34 Seneca is a twin-engined light aircraft, produced in the United States by Piper Aircraft. It has been in non-continuous production since 1971. The Seneca is primarily used for personal and business flying.

Source