Carenado Addresses Issues With PA34T Seneca V MSFS

    PA34T Seneca V MSFS 2020 version 1.1:

    • Added PMS50 GTN 750 integration option (in tablet)
    • Fixed wing ice light focus position
    • Fixed oxygen gauge consumption rate
    • Fixed registration number not displayed in panel
    • Fixed errors in some liveries
    • Fixed passenger window edges
    • Fixed NAV lights position
    • Fixed dome light to illuminate the instrument panel more directly
    • Fixed landing/taxi displaying spotlight effect after electric current is cut
    • Fixed heading bug not displayed in night lightning panel
    • Reduced fuel pump sound volume
    • Improved cockpit camera view angle
    • Minor bug fixes

    The Piper PA-34 Seneca is a twin-engined light aircraft, produced in the United States by Piper Aircraft. It has been in non-continuous production since 1971. The Seneca is primarily used for personal and business flying.

