Carenado Addresses Issues With PA34T Seneca V MSFS

PA34T Seneca V MSFS 2020 version 1.1:
- Added PMS50 GTN 750 integration option (in tablet)
- Fixed wing ice light focus position
- Fixed oxygen gauge consumption rate
- Fixed registration number not displayed in panel
- Fixed errors in some liveries
- Fixed passenger window edges
- Fixed NAV lights position
- Fixed dome light to illuminate the instrument panel more directly
- Fixed landing/taxi displaying spotlight effect after electric current is cut
- Fixed heading bug not displayed in night lightning panel
- Reduced fuel pump sound volume
- Improved cockpit camera view angle
- Minor bug fixes
The Piper PA-34 Seneca is a twin-engined light aircraft, produced in the United States by Piper Aircraft. It has been in non-continuous production since 1971. The Seneca is primarily used for personal and business flying.