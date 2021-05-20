  • Preview: World Of Aircraft Glider Simulator

    Nels_Anderson
    Preview: World Of Aircraft: Glider Simulator

    By FilbertFlies

     

    Join me as I take a first look at the new Aerosoft World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator. I show you what it offers and give you my initial impressions of it. I'm using a pre-release version of the sim, so please be aware that it may differ slightly from the release version. It is scheduled to be released on 26th May 2021.

    About World Of Aircraft: Glider Simulator

    Experience general aviation as never before! World of Aircraft is a series of stand-alone simulators that each focus on a specific kind of flying. World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator includes a series of (motor-) gliders and tow aircraft based on a high-definition flying area.

    World of Aircraft uses a dedicated graphics and physics engine to simulate small aviation. Each edition focuses on one specific kind of aviation and will always contain the area, airport(s) and aircraft you need to explore that kind of aviation. Because it does not want to cover all the world and all kinds of aviation you get more detail for the parts that are in the simulation when compared with full blown simulators.

    It's a pure VFR simulator so it only simulates flights done without complex instruments and you navigate with your compass and your eyes. It’s about the joy of being in the air and mastering your machine.

    The first release, World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator, puts you in the cockpit of the aircraft you find on an airfield dedicated to gliders. You will find older and modern gliders, even a motor glider and a glider with auxiliary engine waiting for you. You will even find a highly detailed tow aircraft to get your gliders in the air.

    The flight modeling is exquisite and will show the strengths and weaknesses of each model. Most certainly World of Aircraft is not a game but a simulation and you will need to expect having to invest some time learning to fly all aircraft.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    World Of Aircraft: Glider Simulator web site

