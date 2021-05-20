Simworks Studios - Okavango Delta for MSFS Update v1.05

Changelog v1.05

Removed bushes from runways in Chief's Island and Mombo, caused after the UK update

Removed elephants from the middle of the lakes near Mombo and Abu

Minor improvements to terrain at some camps

Minor corrections to vegetation at camps

Added more moving elephant and giraffe herds

Overview

Created from the ground up using the best techniques available in Microsoft Flight Simulator, the SWS Okavango Delta is not just a scenery, but an experience like no other! Whether flying, droning or driving, there is always something to see as the Okavango wetlands are teeming with animals, tourists and safari camps.

Featuring

9200 sq. km of scenery with hand-placed wetlands and objects

More than 12000 animals spread around the area

Nine custom airstrips

Six camps modelled in very high detail with building interiors: Abu, Nxabega, Xigera, Chief's camp, Mombo, Guma

Many smaller camps and tour groups

Multiple helipads scattered around the delta

A repaint of the C208 in the imaginary “Safari Wings” livery

Two bush trips to fly around the delta

A Rich Ecosystem

To faithfully recreate the Okavango ecosystem, we researched the locations where you are more likely to encounter the various kinds of animals. We then proceeded to create tools that allowed us to place more than 8000 animals in their correct locations very quickly. Additionally, more than 4000 animals have been placed by hand to create some scenic, yet realistic views while overflying the camps and airports.

In the Okavango wildlife reserve animals are left with total freedom, so be sure to overfly the airports and confirm that no animals are on the runway before landing!

Virtual Safari Destinations

Nine real-world airstrips have been created in spectacular detail! The rugged airstrips have been reconstructed in the simulator according to their real world counterparts, adding detailed objects and correcting the vegetation and wetlands around them.

The six camps featured in the package are giving detail a new meaning in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Use the drone camera and explore the camp interiors, while tourists are enjoying wildlife or working out. Sit inside your lodge and watch the elephants as rain gently falls on the windows. Included camps:

Abu

Nxabega

Xigera

Chief's Island

Mombo

Guma

Bush Trips

Go animal spotting in one of the two included bush trips. Fly across the delta and visit some of the most important areas of the delta and remember that if you fly straight from point A to point B you are missing all the fun!

