Taburet - MSFS Nepal Bhutan 10 M DEM

Some of the best terrain to fly. Challenges are always around the corner. These mountains not only have steep walls but sudden and windy changes. A paradise for virtual pilots to test their skills in the MSFS environment.

10 m resolution terrain covering the area of Nepal and Bhutan; this data have been worked on for long time to refine the quality with numerous hand made reconstructions of some of the most beautiful mountains in the world. A huge amount of elevation points. Be prepared to download updates of the scenery as and when available.

Area covered: Nepal and Bhutan.

Lukla area excluded to guarantee compatibility with default airport.

