Carenado Adds GTN750 From PMS50

Carenado have added the option to install the GTN750 from PMS50 into their MSFS models:

The following aircraft have been updated with the option to have the GTN750 from pms50.com:

PA34T Seneca V

PA28R Arrow III

PA44 Seminole

M20R Ovation

