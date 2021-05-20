Carenado Adds GTN750 From PMS50

Carenado have added the option to install the GTN750 from PMS50 into their MSFS models:
The following aircraft have been updated with the option to have the GTN750 from pms50.com:
- PA34T Seneca V
- PA28R Arrow III
- PA44 Seminole
- M20R Ovation
