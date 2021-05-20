  • Carenado Adds GTN750 From PMS50

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-21-2021 11:18 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Carenado Adds GTN750 From PMS50

    Carenado have added the option to install the GTN750 from PMS50 into their MSFS models:

    The following aircraft have been updated with the option to have the GTN750 from pms50.com:

    • PA34T Seneca V
    • PA28R Arrow III
    • PA44 Seminole
    • M20R Ovation

    Source
    pms50.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Dmrj697

    MSFS 2020 Best CPU

    Thread Starter: Dmrj697

    What is the best CPU for MFS 2020?

    Last Post By: CLE_GrummanTiger Today, 12:41 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Scenery issue

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, got a light pole in the middle of the runway at Berne airport. The pole is there with the enhanced LSZB scenery and also shows with the default...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:31 PM Go to last post
    aikenscribe

    Where do I find the patches for FS 9: 9.1 and nocd 9.1 ?

    Thread Starter: aikenscribe

    I have finally found instructions on how to get FS9 to run on windows 10, but I can't find either of these files. FS 9.1 FS nocd9.1 Any help...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:31 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Looking For a Way to Increase FSX Font Size

    Thread Starter: leegra

    I've been spending most of my free time for the past several months enjoying MSFS. Recently, I went back to another machine, where I have FSX...

    Last Post By: leegra Today, 10:53 AM Go to last post