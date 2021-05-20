  • Terrainy Studios RV-8 Update

    RV-8 Update!

    As we approach the Beta phase of development, we are excited to share with you these latest preview images.

    Bear in mind these are still work in progress.

    We are also excited to announce that we will be including the RV-8A Tricycle gear configuration as part of this product! More previews to come over the next days and weeks... stay tuned!,/p>

    The Van's RV-8 is a tandem two-seat, single-engine, low-wing homebuilt aircraft sold in kit form by Van's Aircraft. The RV-8 is equipped with conventional landing gear, while the RV-8A version features tricycle landing gear. The design is similar to the earlier RV-4, although it is larger than that earlier model.

    Source

