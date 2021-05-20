MSFS 2020 May 20th, 2021 Development Update

Our team is finalizing Sim Update IV and is set to release next week! Thank you again to those involved in the flighting group who have helped test this update. Don't forget, the next Dev Q&A on Twitch is on Wednesday, May 26th at 10:30 am PDT!

SDK Update

General

We fixed CG calculation when in menu by including the anti-detonation system masses for piston engines.

Documentation

We made some improvements to the FX Editor, including non-uniform scales, and the Divide and Substract nodes. We also support normal map on particle shaders.

On the Scenery Editor, we now sort & display objects per package, and we sort world scripts per package.

We also fixed missing taxiway signs on high altitude airports.

Dev Mode

We fixed an issue on SaveFlight when no title is specified.

Source