  • Team SDB Scenery - RAF Watton for P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-20-2021 05:58 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    Team SDB Scenery - RAF Watton for P3D v4/v5

    This scenery of RAF Watton by Team SDB represents the base during the late-1960s with Canberra T.4 trainers, Canberra PR.9 photo-reconnaissance variants and T.17 electronic warfare training variants of No. 360 Squadron and Vickers Varsity T.1 trainers of No. 115 Squadron. The buildings are typical of the period but not definitively representative of the buildings there at the time. Composition and placement was determined from studying WWII era aerial images and Google Earth Street View with a little bit of artistic license added.

    The scenery consists of:

    • Full complement of hangars and support buildings
    • Technical site and accommodation representative of the period
    • Operational night lighting
    • Dynamic night lighting
    • Static Canberra T.4 trainers, Canberra PR.9 Photo-reconnaissance and Canberra T.17 Electronic warfare variants
    • Static Vickers Varsity T.1 Trainers and Bristol Britannia Transport

