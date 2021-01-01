  • Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-20-2021 01:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

    The Aeropuerto de Tenerife Sur "Reina Sofía" opened its gates in 1978 to serve tourists and provide an alternative to the airport Tenerife North with its unreliable weather conditions. Named after the Spanish Queen Sofía who officially opened it, the airport has become the most important passenger hub of Tenerife.

    With Tenerife Sur for Microsoft Flight Simulator sim-wings recreates the airport in a high level of detail. High-resolution aerial images with up to 15 cm/pixel lay the groundwork for extremely detailed airport buildings and an up-to-date ground layout according to AIRAC 2104.

    In addition, the scenery comes with more details like functional windsocks, per-area dynamic lighting and full PBR-rendered materials.

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

    Features

    • Highly detailed Tenerife Sur Airport scenery
    • Terraforming to blend airport into default elevation model
    • Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) and on a lower level than the Apron of the airport
    • Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display
    • Intensive use of PBR Materials to build realistic surface for all buildings and objects
    • Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands and new taxiway layouts (AIRAC 2104). Includes recent main taxiway extension and huge changes of taxiway layout
    • Extremely detailed Tenerife Sur airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings
    • Detailed animated jetway models with light effects while moving
    • Functional windsocks
    • Many static apron vehicles
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting

    Note: Functional Safegates (VDGS) will be integrated as soon as there is a reliable technical solution by the MSFS SDK.

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    beroun

    Scenery issue

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, got a light pole in the middle of the runway at Berne airport. The pole is there with the enhanced LSZB scenery and also shows with the default...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:01 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Looking For a Way to Increase FSX Font Size

    Thread Starter: leegra

    I've been spending most of my free time for the past several months enjoying MSFS. Recently, I went back to another machine, where I have FSX...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:15 AM Go to last post
    learpilot

    For Those Of You With Goflight Tools !!

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    Talked to the owner today and he says they are working on an Interface for 2020.

    Last Post By: opcartmell Today, 08:15 AM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Where’d Everyone Go?

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Used to be so busy here, especially the screen shot forum, now it’s really dead. Where’d everyone go?

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 07:31 AM Go to last post