Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS

The Aeropuerto de Tenerife Sur "Reina Sofía" opened its gates in 1978 to serve tourists and provide an alternative to the airport Tenerife North with its unreliable weather conditions. Named after the Spanish Queen Sofía who officially opened it, the airport has become the most important passenger hub of Tenerife.

With Tenerife Sur for Microsoft Flight Simulator sim-wings recreates the airport in a high level of detail. High-resolution aerial images with up to 15 cm/pixel lay the groundwork for extremely detailed airport buildings and an up-to-date ground layout according to AIRAC 2104.

In addition, the scenery comes with more details like functional windsocks, per-area dynamic lighting and full PBR-rendered materials.

Features

Highly detailed Tenerife Sur Airport scenery

Terraforming to blend airport into default elevation model

Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) and on a lower level than the Apron of the airport

Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display

Intensive use of PBR Materials to build realistic surface for all buildings and objects

Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands and new taxiway layouts (AIRAC 2104). Includes recent main taxiway extension and huge changes of taxiway layout

Extremely detailed Tenerife Sur airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings

Detailed animated jetway models with light effects while moving

Functional windsocks

Many static apron vehicles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Note: Functional Safegates (VDGS) will be integrated as soon as there is a reliable technical solution by the MSFS SDK.

Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Tenerife Sur for MSFS