FSLabs A320-X Supports Navigraph Charts

    Navigraph AIRAC Cycle 2105 is out! Make sure your navdata and charts are up to date.

    Upgrade your FSLabs A320-X experience with the new 320SL and A321SL add-on for Prepar3D! Built on an entirely new visual model - the A320-SL brings the latest technologies to flight simulation, including an electronic flight bag suite that also supports Navigraph Charts. All Navigraph Ultimate Subscribers will be able to display charts inside its EFB. Unique features for the Flight Sim Labs A320-X and A321-X Sharklets include:

    • New virtual tablet system that can be accessed from any external device using a web browser.
    • Flight model and performance - Experience the intricate details that differentiate the sharklet airframes from the conventional wing-tip-fence variants.
    • Increased lift gives better performance on takeoff and cruise, but the aircraft will be more slippery on descent and landing.

    In order to use the Flight Sim Labs A320-X and A321-X Sharklets, the A320-X for Prepar3D v4.5+ or v5.1 must be purchased and installed.

