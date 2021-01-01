  • Majestic Software Update On Dash 8-Q400 For Prepar3D

    Majestic Software Update On Dash 8-Q400 For Prepar3D

    It has been a while since our last update, but this one is going to be short and simple. The title speaks for itself and we are not releasing any information regarding any other simulator platform or DeHavilland variant at this time - needless to say questions asked of such will be ignored.

    A few months ago we put out a feeler for items that the community would like to see and so we have decided to provide some enhancements to the visual aspect of the aircraft. This post will only show some early work that has begun in the cabin, and so we decided to provide a few early development images.

    We will be showing more images of the "AIRCRAFT" as they become available by our modeling team.

    As always we thank you all for your continued support.

    Source

